Scot McCloughan Open to Return to Redskins

WASHINGTON — Of all the possible angles to parse from Scot McCloughan’s fascinating Twitter debut, one has left Redskins fans on a tantalizing cliffhanger.

Tuesday evening, @McCloughanScot sprung up from Twitter darkness — his entrance announced by his wife, Jessica — and began fielding questions from fans around the NFL, though primarily Redskins fans.

Give the big fella a follow @MccloughanScot…He's a social media rookie so everything will most likely confuse him 😁 — Jessica McCloughan (@JessicaMcCloug1) August 9, 2017

One fan inquired about the former Redskins GM’s status with the team. Considering their messy divorce, one would presume McCloughan would never work for the Redskins in any capacity again. But not so fast…

Yes if the situation was right — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) August 9, 2017

Which situation would be right? Does Dan Snyder have to sell the team? Bruce Allen retires? Can that situation even present itself? How much time must pass before we know? Will we ever know?

Related: Don’t Unfollow Jessica McCloughan

McCloughan leaves us with so many follow-up questions and no clear answers.

Forty-four tweets in a single night, and this was McCloughan’s lone reference to his relationship with the Redskins. And it all began with this.

I miss Redskins nation…the fans, coaches, players, trainers and the owner. Stay positive, they will compete. — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) August 9, 2017

Here’s hoping this Twitter Q&A wasn’t a one-and-done, and if some fan happens to follow-up on “the situation” in the future, McCloughan has the generosity to answer more explicitly.

Questions to Ask During McCloughan’s Next Q&A

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter