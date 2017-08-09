It Appears Scot McCloughan has Joined Twitter

August 9, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: Scot McCloughan

WASHINGTON- It looks like Scot McCloughan is using some of his newly found free time to explore the wicked world of Twitter.

On Tuesday night, McCloughan dropped his first tweet.

“I miss Redskins nation…the fans, coaches, players, trainers and the owner. Stay positive, they will compete,” he said.

Wow.

Despite the not-so-ideal way his tenure with the Redskins ended, McCloughan has remained a class act. He even fielded questions from Redskins fans, including one about a possible comeback to the Redskins.

While we don’t know for certain this the actual former GM, there is some good evidence suggesting it is. Both his wife and son tweeted about the new account and he also uploaded the following picture:

Follow @1067theFan on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen