It Appears Scot McCloughan has Joined Twitter

WASHINGTON- It looks like Scot McCloughan is using some of his newly found free time to explore the wicked world of Twitter.

On Tuesday night, McCloughan dropped his first tweet.

I miss Redskins nation…the fans, coaches, players, trainers and the owner. Stay positive, they will compete. — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) August 9, 2017

Wow.

Despite the not-so-ideal way his tenure with the Redskins ended, McCloughan has remained a class act. He even fielded questions from Redskins fans, including one about a possible comeback to the Redskins.

Interesting from McCloughan, who said he would return to #Redskins if the situation was right & how they followed his board for 9/10 picks pic.twitter.com/9U34DzEcnV — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) August 9, 2017

While we don’t know for certain this the actual former GM, there is some good evidence suggesting it is. Both his wife and son tweeted about the new account and he also uploaded the following picture:

Give the big fella a follow @MccloughanScot…He's a social media rookie so everything will most likely confuse him 😁 — Jessica McCloughan (@JessicaMcCloug1) August 9, 2017

This is what I fight for. It's not easy pic.twitter.com/SuD4vugh8B — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) August 9, 2017

