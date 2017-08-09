ACLU: We’re Suing the D.C. Metro

WASHINGTON – The American Civil Liberties Union is filing a lawsuit against WMATA for “rejecting four ads for being controversial— including our own, of the actual First Amendment.”

The advocacy organization, dedicated to “protecting the rights of everyone in America,” says they are suing on behalf of themselves, Carafem, an abortion care provider, Milo Yiannopoulos’ publisher, Milo Worldwide LLC, and PETA.

The ACLU says the D.C. Metro rejected ads “featuring the First Amendment in multiple languages, an abortion medication, and an encouragement to “go vegan.”

The ads involving Milo were taken down following compaints from Metro patrons, ACLU says.

Ads for Mr. Yiannopoulos’ new book, “Dangerous,” were first accepted, then removed from the transit system after riders complained. — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 9, 2017

The DC Metro's ad policy violates the First Amendment by discriminating against ads or advertisers deemed controversial by agency officials. — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 9, 2017

In its zeal to not host offensive speech, the government has eliminated speech that makes us think, including the First Amendment itself. — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 9, 2017

The four plaintiffs in our case span the political spectrum, illustrating the indivisibility of the First Amendment. https://t.co/IR9CtYzpsk — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 9, 2017

