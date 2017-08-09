ACLU: We’re Suing the D.C. Metro

WASHINGTON – The American Civil Liberties Union is filing a lawsuit against WMATA for “rejecting four ads for being controversial— including our own, of the actual First Amendment.”
The advocacy organization, dedicated to “protecting the rights of everyone in America,” says they are suing on behalf of themselves, Carafem, an abortion care provider, Milo Yiannopoulos’ publisher, Milo Worldwide LLC, and PETA.
The ACLU says the D.C. Metro rejected ads “featuring the First Amendment in multiple languages, an abortion medication, and an encouragement to “go vegan.”
The ads involving Milo were taken down following compaints from Metro patrons, ACLU says.
Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter