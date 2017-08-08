Trading Places: Dale Jr. Swaps Jobs with Redskins Players

August 8, 2017 8:50 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Josh Norman, Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — There are dozens of stories about people with opposite personalities swapping places to see what life looks like from another perspective. But what about a professional athlete with an exhilarating job trading places with a professional athlete with a different exhilarating job?

That’s what happened with recently retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, as they spent a day on the track and he spent a day running routes against some of the NFL’s best defenders.

First, here’s a look at Earnhardt Jr. lined up against Josh Norman, trying to catch passes from Kirk Cousins, via 106.7 The Fan’s Chris Russell:

It’s hard to say if Norman is going easy on him, or if he feels bad that Dale Jr. is running routes in slacks. You’d think the Redskins could spare him a pair of shorts.

Next, we have a look at the Redskins’ day on the track with Will Compton, Ryan Kerrigan, Cousins and Norman, via @Redskins:

Fortunately, Compton also posted that dog filter selfie with Junior:

Just doin' teenage girl best friend stuff w/ @dalejr | Dog filter Snapchat so I know it's real

A post shared by Will Compton (@_willcompton) on

 

