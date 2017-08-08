Trading Places: Dale Jr. Swaps Jobs with Redskins Players

WASHINGTON — There are dozens of stories about people with opposite personalities swapping places to see what life looks like from another perspective. But what about a professional athlete with an exhilarating job trading places with a professional athlete with a different exhilarating job?

That’s what happened with recently retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, as they spent a day on the track and he spent a day running routes against some of the NFL’s best defenders.

First, here’s a look at Earnhardt Jr. lined up against Josh Norman, trying to catch passes from Kirk Cousins, via 106.7 The Fan’s Chris Russell:

.@DaleJr running a double move vs @J_No24 from @KirkCousins8 ..Sadly, KC had a bit too much air & overthrew the speedy Earnhardt. #Redskins pic.twitter.com/WdfLNODhpH — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) August 8, 2017

It’s hard to say if Norman is going easy on him, or if he feels bad that Dale Jr. is running routes in slacks. You’d think the Redskins could spare him a pair of shorts.

Next, we have a look at the Redskins’ day on the track with Will Compton, Ryan Kerrigan, Cousins and Norman, via @Redskins:

Fortunately, Compton also posted that dog filter selfie with Junior:

Just doin' teenage girl best friend stuff w/ @dalejr | Dog filter Snapchat so I know it's real A post shared by Will Compton (@_willcompton) on Aug 8, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

