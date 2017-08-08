Redskins Give Dale Earnhardt, Jr. The Jersey He’s Always Wanted

After a joint-visit to Richmond Raceway, the Redskins hosted Dale Earnhardt, Jr. at training camp on Tuesday, bestowing unto their No. 1 fan, who repeatedly tweets about them with effusive praise, a thoughtful gift.

Earnhardt, 42, announced earlier this year that 2017 would be his final year seated in the No. 88 car on a full-time basis. Which is why it makes sense his favorite football team gifted him a No. 88 jersey with his own name on the back.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. presented with a #Redskins jersey. Redskins VP Tony Wyllie says next time we'll get u 88. @tonyylee pic.twitter.com/drclvQAZLt — Erin Hawksworth (@ABC7Erin) August 8, 2017

“Next time we’ll make it an 88, all right?” Tony Wyllie, Redskins Senior VP of Communications, told Earnhardt, apologetically.

For some reason, Dale Jr.’s custom Redskins jersey has a No. 1 on it, and, on the back… PEPSICO?

Surely there’s been some sort of mix-up. This was just a prop jersey that happened to be laying around for an impromptu photo opp.

“That’s yours,” Wyllie said as Earnhardt attempted to hand back the prop jersey after the photo opp.

Oh no.

C’mon, Redskins.

