Nationals Won’t Have to Compete With Redskins For Playoff Viewership

WASHINGTON — Major League Baseball has announced its 2017 postseason schedule, and nothing seems out of the ordinary.

Oh, except this little observation made by Dan Steinberg: The entirety of the National League Division Series will be played during the Redskins’ bye week.

2017 @MLB Postseason begins 10/3 with AL WC Game on @ESPN, followed by 10/4 NL WC Game on @TBSNetwork; 113th WS starts 10/24 on @MLBONFOX. pic.twitter.com/WSaS7znZUv — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 8, 2017

The NLDS round begins on Friday, Oct. 6, four days after the Redskins’ Monday Night game against Kansas City, and wraps up Thursday, Oct. 12, three days before the Skins’ next game, against San Francisco.

What does this mean, exactly? Among other things, that, presuming the Nationals keep up their current winning pace (knock on wood), there will be no local scheduling conflict impeding D.C. sports fans from attending, and/or watching, Nats playoff baseball.

It means, without the Redskins in the way, we will finally get an unhindered reading on D.C.’s love for playoff baseball.

And, if all goes well, D.C. fans may have their choice of Nats NLCS Game 1 or Kyle Shanahan’s revenge game against the Redskins. Or one heck of a dual-screen scenario.

If the playoffs were to start tomorrow, the 66-win Nats would face the 59-win Cubs in the NLDS, while the 79-win Dodgers would face the winner of the NL Wild Card game.

