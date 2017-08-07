WATCH: Bryce Harper Hits Career Homer No. 150

WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper is 24 years old.
Bryce Harper, on Monday, hit his 150th career home run. In his 759th MLB game (plus 14 postseason games). He is in his sixth MLB season, and he’s still the eighth-youngest player on Washington’s 40-man roster and the third-youngest on its active roster (behind Andrew Stevenson and Erick Fedde).
So, about that 150th bomb. Let’s take a gander, shall we? Because, well, it was a bomb.
Harper is 24 years (and 295 days) old. Supposedly, that’s the exact same age Mike Trout was when he hit his 150th homer.
One more time for good measure: Bryce Harper is 24 years old.
