WATCH: Bryce Harper Hits Career Homer No. 150

WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper is 24 years old.

Bryce Harper, on Monday, hit his 150th career home run. In his 759th MLB game (plus 14 postseason games). He is in his sixth MLB season, and he’s still the eighth-youngest player on Washington’s 40-man roster and the third-youngest on its active roster (behind Andrew Stevenson and Erick Fedde).

Bryce Harper: 150th career HR He's 14th player in MLB history to have 150 HR before his 25th birthday (turns 25 in Oct.) pic.twitter.com/RBFj2VnXEq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 8, 2017

Bryce Harper just hit his 150th HR, at 24 years, 295 days old. Mel Ott is youngest player in MLB history to join 200 HR Club (25y, 144d). — Chris Lingebach (@ChrisLingebach) August 8, 2017

So, about that 150th bomb. Let’s take a gander, shall we? Because, well, it was a bomb.

Bryce Harper (37) off RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (2) – 105.3 mph, 33 degrees (412 ft Home Run)

76.2 mph Curveball#Marlins @ #Nationals (B4) pic.twitter.com/D9E1A4pxwS — MLBBarrelAlert (@MLBBarrelAlert) August 8, 2017

Harper is 24 years (and 295 days) old. Supposedly, that’s the exact same age Mike Trout was when he hit his 150th homer.

Bryce Harper just hit HR No.150 for his career. He is 24 and 295 days old. When Mike Trout hit HR No.150? He was 24 and 295 days old. pic.twitter.com/M2o8sKLnc1 — Stadium (@WatchStadium) August 8, 2017

One more time for good measure: Bryce Harper is 24 years old.

