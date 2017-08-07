Maryland Casinos Raked in $138.8 Million in July

BALTIMORE — The state’s casinos raked in $138.8 million in July, Maryland officials say.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming says in a statement Monday that the number is a nearly 34 percent increase compared to the July 2016 figure of $103.8 million. The figure for this July includes revenue from MGM National Harbor, which opened in Prince George’s County in December 2016. The casino generated more than $50.7 million in July. Officials say in a year-to-year comparison excluding MGM National Harbor, July casino revenue decreased by more than $15.8 million.

Other July totals include $46.8 million for Anne Arundel County’s Maryland Live Casino, nearly $23 million for Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, $6.6 million for Hollywood Casino Perryville, over $6.4 million for the Casino at Ocean Downs and $5 million at Rocky Gap Casino Resort.

