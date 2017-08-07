‘Donut Boy’ Brings 1,000 Doughnuts to Maryland Police

BALTIMORE — A young caped crusader who’s supporting law enforcement through generosity has descended on Maryland in his nationwide journey.

Local news outlets report that “Donut Boy” came to Harford County on Friday after he’s visited more than 10 states delivering what he says is the favorite food of police. The 9-year-old Florida resident is on a mission to deliver doughnuts to police as his way of showing appreciation.

Officers from at least ten agencies met Tyler Carach in Edgewood where County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler and State Police Capt. Mike Wann honored the boy for bringing more than 1,000 pastries donated by a local Dunkin’ Donuts.

Tyler’s Facebook page says the quest began after he bought four policemen doughnuts at his local store and that he aspires to be an officer too.

