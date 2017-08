WASHINGTON — Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland was thrown out of practice by head coach Jay Gruden Monday.

The practice, Mike Jones of The Washington Post notes, was only a walkthrough, and Breeland’s intensity might have had something to do with him being sent to the showers early.

Breeland just got kicked out of walkthrough by Gruden after some kind of eruption/disagreement w a teammate and the coach. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) August 7, 2017

Breeland still trying to hang around and explain himself about bringing intensity. Gruden told him no need for intensity, it's a walkthrough — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) August 7, 2017

Bashaud Breeland is walking in between practice fields with Jordan Reed. Cap on, jersey on. Seems to be cooling off. #Redskins — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) August 7, 2017

Williams and Hall had a talk w Breeland trying to settle him down. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) August 7, 2017

Just asked Bashaud Breeland to talk ..he said "I ain't got nothing to say to you." #Redskins @1067theFan — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) August 7, 2017

Just this morning, Breeland vented on social media, reacting to comments Gruden had made about the cornerback sometimes being overly competitive.

Bashaud Breeland posted this CSN story on Instagram this morning and indirectly tweeted about it as well #Redskins pic.twitter.com/nO9aDLc3ar — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) August 7, 2017

