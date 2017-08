WASHINGTON — Autographs are cool because you can keep them forever to remind you of that time you met a person you, in theory, respect or admire.

This child opted to go a different direction with his autograph collection.

Soooo a young fan asked me to sign his forehead today at @Redskins fan day! You can say it got kinda crazy out there! 😂👍🏽 #HTTR pic.twitter.com/HdOQZSTp0v — Suzy (@Sua_Cravens) August 5, 2017

While that autograph will have to be washed off, at least he’s always got the picture to remind him of the event? And the added value of being tweeted about by Su’a Cravens?

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter