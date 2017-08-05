Ex-Teacher Gets 48 Years for Child Sexual Abuse

August 5, 2017 11:51 AM
File photo of a man in handcuffs. (Credit: Brand X Pictures/Thinkstock)

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A former Maryland elementary school teacher has been sentenced to 48 years behind bars after being convicted of child sexual abuse charges involving inappropriate touching of several students.

Friday’s sentencing for 50-year-old John Vigna follows his conviction in June on four counts of sex abuse of a minor and five counts of third-degree sex offense.

Vigna was teaching at Cloverly Elementary School in Silver Spring before his arrest in 2016. Five students reported that they had been touched inappropriately while sitting in his lap. Vigna taught third, fourth and fifth grade over a span of 20 years at the school.

Vigna testified during a weeklong trial that he never had intentional inappropriate contact with students.

