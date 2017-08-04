John Wall Doesn’t Seem to Be Pleased with His NBA 2K Rating

WASHINGTON – NBA 2K recently released the player ratings for the 2017-18 season and it sounds like John Wall isn’t very pleased with his.

Wall took to Twitter to voice his displeasure to 2K creator, “Ronnie2K,” and things got interesting.

@Ronnie2K u a joke !! — John Wall (@JohnWall) August 4, 2017

Lol 90 not good enough bruh? — Ronnie 2K 2K18 (@Ronnie2K) August 4, 2017

lol wat was I last yr? — John Wall (@JohnWall) August 4, 2017

You started a 87 and ended a 93 I think. Everyone starts lower from end of season. You always move it up bro — Ronnie 2K 2K18 (@Ronnie2K) August 4, 2017

lol all good bra I ended at a 90 but good try wit the 93 — John Wall (@JohnWall) August 4, 2017

Wall wasn’t backing down and neither was Ronnie 2K.

Just for comparisons sakes, Steph Curry is rated a 95 and Kevin Durant is rated a 96. Kyrie Irving, who is often compared to Wall, shares the same rating of 90.

Irving also voiced his displeasure of his rating.

“I love it. It’s motivating me now. By the end of the season, mark my words, I will be a 93-plus. You guys are gonna stop playing me on my rating,” Irving said.

Is the 90 rating fair or does John have a point?

