John Wall Doesn’t Seem to Be Pleased with His NBA 2K Rating

WASHINGTON – NBA 2K recently released the player ratings for the 2017-18 season and it sounds like John Wall isn’t very pleased with his.
Wall took to Twitter to voice his displeasure to 2K creator, “Ronnie2K,” and things got interesting.
Wall wasn’t backing down and neither was Ronnie 2K.
Just for comparisons sakes, Steph Curry is rated a 95 and Kevin Durant is rated a 96. Kyrie Irving, who is often compared to Wall, shares the same rating of 90.
Irving also voiced his displeasure of his rating.
“I love it. It’s motivating me now. By the end of the season, mark my words, I will be a 93-plus. You guys are gonna stop playing me on my rating,” Irving said.
Is the 90 rating fair or does John have a point?
