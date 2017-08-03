Nick Filipowski’s Buffalo Goodbye: Real or Fake?

A Buffalo sports reporter is either a comedic genius or a genuinely emotional dude. Either way, his nearly three-minute farewell to his TV viewers, after three whole years on the job, is one of the funniest videos you will ever see.

(Disclosure: I’ve seen plenty of comments on social media from people who found the video wholesome, and not the least bit funny. Those people still have their souls intact and believe there is some good left in the world, and I commend them.)

Barstool Sports captured Nick Filipowski’s final WKBW-TV broadcast, in which he takes a remarkable amount of camera time to sign off to the good people of Buffalo, with a heavy heart, one last time.

I love Buffalo pic.twitter.com/Pgez2zstAd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 1, 2017

106.7 The Fan’s Grant & Danny Show grappled with the idea of trying to book Filipowski as a guest on their show.

“He’s acting like he is saying goodbye as Leon Harris after 43 years in Washington, D.C.,” Grant Paulsen said. “This is like Tim Brant at the end of his run. This is Sports Machine George Michael. It is just so over the top.”

I’ve personally viewed Filipowski’s two-minute, 43-second sign-off no less than nine times, and have come away with two key takeaways:

1) I want to watch it nine more times;

2) I have no earthly idea if he’s seriously this choked up about leaving Buffalo, or if it’s a genius-level put-on.

Some standout lines I’ve been mulling over:

“I chased my dream and I ended up here, in Buffalo.”

— Filipowski either has the brightest view of Buffalo, or this is a killer line, the second-funniest I’ve ever seen delivered on live television.

“So what’s next? To be honest, I don’t know where I’m going, but I sure know where I’ve been.”

— According to Buffalo news scribe Alan Pergament, Filipowski declined several opportunities to renew his contract, including as recently as one month ago. Pergament adds:

By saying in his emotional commentary “to be honest I don’t know where I am going,” Filipowski appears to be taking a gamble of declining Channel 7’s offer without having another job. He is betting on his talents. It is a bigger gamble because it is a tough job market out there for sportscasters, with many stations reducing sports coverage. But maybe the national attention the video of his farewell is getting will help him.

“Another turning point, a fork stuck in the road. Sometimes life just kind of… grabs you by the wrist and directs you… where to go.”

— HE’S QUOTING GREEN DAY

One final thought to consider: At least one coworker appears to be convinced (or she’s in on the joke).

Watching the @NICK_WKBW farewell & crying. Ur the best – tnx for always putting a smile on my face & fist bumping me before going on-air :') — Paola Suro (@PaolaSNews) August 1, 2017

What say you?

