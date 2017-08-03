Chris Russell is a big, lovable goofball

WASHINGTON — Chris Russell may have a strained relationship with the truth, and a vague understanding of how the transition tag is applicable, and an unhealthy obsession with Bruce Allen, and an incredibly arduous hike from D.C. to Ashburn in his near future, but I’ll be danged if he’s not a joy to have around the office.

Russell’s fun-loving afternoon kicked off with a bang Thursday when, after the fine folks promoting the First Annual Capital Chili Cookoff dropped off some tasty beverages, the Big Goofball decided to pop one open and bury it down the hatch before his four-and-a-half-hour radio show.

Which is about when calamity ensued (audio above).

If you’re in the market for an experienced radio host/reporter, or just a full-time office pal, get yourself a Chris Russell.

@chrisrusselldc just crushed a beer (after spilling his 1st) before a 4 1/2-hour show and he's not slowing down! You should probably tune in to @1067thefan 🍻🍻🍻🍻🤤 A post shared by 106.7 The Fan (@1067thefan) on Aug 3, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Nearly 5 p.m. and still going strong! pic.twitter.com/75RkUoxfwf — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) August 3, 2017

