Chris Russell is a big, lovable goofball

August 3, 2017 6:30 PM By Chris Lingebach
WASHINGTON — Chris Russell may have a strained relationship with the truth, and a vague understanding of how the transition tag is applicable, and an unhealthy obsession with Bruce Allen, and an incredibly arduous hike from D.C. to Ashburn in his near future, but I’ll be danged if he’s not a joy to have around the office.

Russell’s fun-loving afternoon kicked off with a bang Thursday when, after the fine folks promoting the First Annual Capital Chili Cookoff dropped off some tasty beverages, the Big Goofball decided to pop one open and bury it down the hatch before his four-and-a-half-hour radio show.

Which is about when calamity ensued (audio above).

If you’re in the market for an experienced radio host/reporter, or just a full-time office pal, get yourself a Chris Russell.

