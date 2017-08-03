Brian Quick Busted His iPad, Not His Digital Playbook

WASHINGTON — Wide receiver Brian Quick is in his first training camp with the Washington Redskins, doing his best to make a strong first impression.

In Los Angeles and St. Louis before, he showed that he could match speed with length, stretching the field and becoming a red zone threat. In Washington, he hopes to carve out a role in a developing receiving corps, and play home games much closer to his native South Carolina.

This would be a terrible time to misplace or break his team playbook, which is issued to each Redskinsn player on a tablet.

That’s part of what made this tweet from electronics repair shop Fruit Fixed somewhat alarming:

Reasonable questions to ask include: What if the iPad was team issued? What if Quick turned his iPad over to a bunch of football fans and expected them to not leaf through the team’s plays? What if Quick was trying to fly under the radar and get it fixed, then ends up on blast on Twitter?

Fortunately, it turns out that none of these what-if scenarios are relevant.

Fruit Fixed specializes in fixing Apple, Samsung and Amazon devices, not Microsoft. In 2014, Microsoft paid the NFL $400 million to use its Surface Pro tablets across all teams, all NFL broadcasts, and anywhere else that a tablet might make sense. The Redskins issue the team playbook on Microsoft tablets, so the iPad was Quick’s personal device.

The shop confirmed this hunch:

@Brian_Tinsman Just a personal iPad. 📲 — Fruit Fixed (@FruitFixed) August 4, 2017

Team spokesman Tony Wyllie also told me that the Redskins have a protocol in place to replace and repair any damaged iPads, but that it’s handled in-house. So if Quick, or any other member of the 90-man roster or coaching staff, damages his iPad, it can be fixed by experts who won’t be tempted to share its contents with the world.

The threat of playbooks ending up in the wrong hands is ever-present. Just last year, defensive workbooks ended up in a 106.7 The Fan listener’s hands after the first round of roster cuts. In the ensuing discussion, there were a significant number of fans who said they would use for the playbooks for personal gain, fan allegiances aside.

The good news, in this case, is that Quick had a personal device in need of repair and handled it like an adult. He was nice enough to take a picture with the service technician and everyone leaves happy.

This turned out to be a feel-good story after all.

