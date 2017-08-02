We Have a New Jim Zorn Sighting

WASHINGTON — When was the last time you thought about former Washington Redskins head coach Jim Zorn?

Maybe it’s the flashback you have anytime someone uses “medium” incorrectly. Maybe it’s your aversion to any door that could be described as a “swinging gate.”

Or maybe you still wonder how a man calling Bingo results could replace him as play-caller.

Well, for anyone who has missed Jim Zorn, he’s back in football, but about as far away from the Redskins as possible. And he’s surrounded by other Redskins alumni.

Zorn, along with Mike and Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Matt LaFleur, Mike McDaniel and Richmond Flowers–a cornucopia of former Redskins coaches–took part in the QB Collective in July.

According to the organization’s website, the QB Collective is “the best offensive minds the game has to offer, forming an ecosystem strategically designed to ensure that our athletes have constant access to proprietary instruction and powerful methodology, accelerating the learning process and slowing down the game.”

The program is in its second year and is designed for high school-aged quarterbacks who are looking to improve and pursue their NCAA and NFL dreams.

Zorn was once considered an up-and-coming offensive mind in the NFL coaching ranks after a long career with the Seahawks.

After Joe Gibbs retired, the Seahawks quarterbacks coach was hired by Redskins owner Dan Snyder to be the team’s new offensive coordinator, even before a head coaching candidate was in place.

When no head coach materialized by Feb. 10, 2008, Snyder promoted him to head coach. His offense produced four Pro Bowlers that season, but the results were kept pretty medium at 8-8 after starting the season 6-2.

Zorn would last only one more topsy-turvy season in Washington before he was replaced by Mike Shanahan. So he went back to coaching quarterbacks, both in Baltimore and Kansas City, before largely disappearing from the NFL radar for the last five seasons.

In 2015, he coached the West team in the East-West Shrine Game, an annual college all-star exhibition game. It was his first return to the sidelines.

“I haven’t stopped wanting to do it, but I haven’t been able to get on a staff,” Zorn said at the time, via the Washington Post. “I would do something non-football maybe when I get older. But I think I’m too young and too football-conscious right now.”

For any deficiencies as a head coach, coaching quarterbacks is clearly Zorn’s thing. It’s nice to see his talents being put to good use.

