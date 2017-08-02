WATCH: Terrelle Pryor Pulls Off Incredible One-Handed Grab

August 2, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Redskins

Another day of training camp, another eye-popping Terrelle Pryor highlight.

This time, Pryor made the Twitter rounds after footage of his incredible one-handed touchdown surfaced.

Reporters are banned from recording-on-11s or 1-on-1s at training camp but, luckily, a fan got the stellar footage and shared it on Twitter.

The highlight adds to the spectacular reel Pryor has been incidentally creating this off-season. His natural ability combined with his size and speed make him a walking highlight reel.

Reporters have raved about the receivers size and playmaking ability.

With Josh Docston’s training camp performance also standing out, the Redskins receiving core looks strong, to say the least.

Should be an exciting season in the for the Washigton aerial attack.

Follow @1067theFan on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen