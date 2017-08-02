WATCH: Terrelle Pryor Pulls Off Incredible One-Handed Grab

Another day of training camp, another eye-popping Terrelle Pryor highlight.

This time, Pryor made the Twitter rounds after footage of his incredible one-handed touchdown surfaced.

I'm telling y'all. Defenses aren't ready for Pryor pic.twitter.com/09BwSDWTiP — CarolB (@FixOurBullpen) August 1, 2017

Reporters are banned from recording-on-11s or 1-on-1s at training camp but, luckily, a fan got the stellar footage and shared it on Twitter.

The highlight adds to the spectacular reel Pryor has been incidentally creating this off-season. His natural ability combined with his size and speed make him a walking highlight reel.

Reporters have raved about the receivers size and playmaking ability.

Camp's underway. First impression: Terrell Pryor is an enormous human being. #Redskins — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) July 27, 2017

With Josh Docston’s training camp performance also standing out, the Redskins receiving core looks strong, to say the least.

Should be an exciting season in the for the Washigton aerial attack.

