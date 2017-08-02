WATCH: Kirk Cousins Raps ‘Hamilton’ Lyrics (Huh?)

Kirk Cousins….NFL quarterback, husband, soon-to-be father, and….rapper? Who knew?

Okay, maybe labeling Kirk Cousins a rapper already is a bit too soon as his first official rap demo just dropped Wednesday.

Okay, maybe calling it a rap demo is a bit too much. Just chill out and watch the dang video below:

As you can see, Cousins is rapping the lyrics to classical musical, “Hamilton.”

“The ten dolla, founding father without a father, went a lot farther, by working a lot harder, by being a lot smarter, by being a self-starter, by 14 they put him in charge of a trading charter,” he raps.

BARS OR NAW?!

Kirk should probably stick to his day job for the long-run but the quick snippets are actually awesome.

Follow @1067theFan on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter