WATCH: John Wall is Making Dudes Look SILLY in Summer Ball

August 2, 2017 10:17 AM

John Wall is a Wizard in more ways than one cause the guy is an absolute magician with a basketball in his hand.

Wall is currently playing some summer ball in Miami at “Miami Pro,” and he’s making dude look silly while at it.

Wall recently agreed to a $170 million, four-year contract extension with the Washington Wizard, so maybe that explains why he’s playing so freely.

That deal made him the third He becomes the third superstar to agree to a “supermax” extension this summer, joining Houston’s James Harden and Golden State’s Stephen Curry.

Speaking of Harden, did we mention they were on the same team together for “Miami Pro.”

