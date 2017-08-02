WATCH: John Wall is Making Dudes Look SILLY in Summer Ball

John Wall is a Wizard in more ways than one cause the guy is an absolute magician with a basketball in his hand.

Wall is currently playing some summer ball in Miami at “Miami Pro,” and he’s making dude look silly while at it.

John Wall just doing John Wall things last night. 🔥 #Wizards pic.twitter.com/fAjDJFkUbO — Zac (@DCzWall) August 2, 2017

Wall recently agreed to a $170 million, four-year contract extension with the Washington Wizard, so maybe that explains why he’s playing so freely.

That deal made him the third He becomes the third superstar to agree to a “supermax” extension this summer, joining Houston’s James Harden and Golden State’s Stephen Curry.

Speaking of Harden, did we mention they were on the same team together for “Miami Pro.”

James Harden (@JHarden13) to John Wall (@JohnWall) at Miami Pro 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3NSdj5vXQU — Home Team Hoops (@HomeTeamHoops) August 2, 2017

