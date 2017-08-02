WATCH: John Wall is Making Dudes Look SILLY in Summer Ball

John Wall is a Wizard in more ways than one cause the guy is an absolute magician with a basketball in his hand.
Wall is currently playing some summer ball in Miami at “Miami Pro,” and he’s making dude look silly while at it.
Wall recently agreed to a $170 million, four-year contract extension with the Washington Wizard, so maybe that explains why he’s playing so freely.
That deal made him the third He becomes the third superstar to agree to a “supermax” extension this summer, joining Houston’s James Harden and Golden State’s Stephen Curry.
Speaking of Harden, did we mention they were on the same team together for “Miami Pro.”
