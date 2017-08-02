WATCH: DeAngelo Hall Can Backflip and Jump Over Children

WASHINGTON — DeAngelo Hall started training camp on the physically unable to perform list in order to further treat the torn ACL he suffered in September 2016. The only thing that isn’t clear is what he’s physically unable to perform.

On Tuesday, Hall posted videos from inside the team’s training facility in Richmond, Va. In the first one, he shows the ability jump more than four feet in the air from a drop step:

51 inches off the drop step 👀 pic.twitter.com/yoSXTc5wvJ — OG aka CAPTAIN 23 (@DeAngeloHall23) August 1, 2017

For any of the non-math majors, that’s more than four feet off the ground, and he does it with room to spare. Then, presumably at the end of his grand legs workout, Hall posted a video of him doing a standing backflip:

I did legs today so please excuse my form lol pic.twitter.com/I3XQymfPhB — OG aka CAPTAIN 23 (@DeAngeloHall23) August 1, 2017

It’s a little scary to see the grimace on his face, but let’s assume that he wouldn’t post the evidence if he had somehow managed to re-injure that right knee on the flip.

Here’s hoping that Hall continues to progress towards football activities. Even with an improved safety corps this season, the Redskins would be better with his presence in the defensive backfield.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.