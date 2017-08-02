Verizon Center to Become The ‘Capital (One) Center’

WASHINGTON — Capital One will be the next naming rights sponsor of Verizon Center, Thom Loverro of 106.7 The Fan confirms.

“According to my sources, Capital One is a done deal. That’s the new sponsor for the former Verizon Center, formerly the MCI Center. Capital One will be the sponsor moving forward.”

Previously, the website DomainNameWire.com fueled speculation Capital One could land the lucrative deal with Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the owner of the arena that’s home to the Wizards, Capitals, Mystics and Valor.

A full list of the domain names is below, but note the DC related domains such as Capital1ArenaDC.com and Capital1CenterDC.com.

Some confusion emerged, however, that those domains could be related to a redevelopment project in Tysons.

“I have confirmation that that is the case,” Loverro said of Capital One striking a deal for the sports arena.

The current rights deal with Verizon, the telecom company which previously announced it won’t be renewing, is set to expire some time in 2018.

When the building first opened in 1997, it did so under the name MCI Center, but when MCI dissolved into Verizon Communications in 2006, the name changed accordingly.

While Loverro did not confirm the name of the new arena, one can surmise Capital One Center would be the leading candidate.

The Capital Centre was the name of the previous home to the Bullets (Wizards) and Capitals. That building, located in Landover, Md., first opened in Dec. 1973 and was demolished in Dec. 2002. The site has since been converted into a shopping center.

