Snider: Redskins Fans Remain No Matter Team’s Location

If the Washington Redskins’ next stadium is in Virginia, Danny Rouhier of 106.7 The Fan believes Maryland fans will flock north to follow the Baltimore Ravens.

Not in a million years.

Co-host of the ‘Grant and Danny Show’ with Grant Paulsen, Rouhier believes the crosstown trek to possibly near Dulles International Airport would be too much for many fans, who would suddenly prefer the closer Ravens.

What kind of fans are these? After enduring a quarter century of much chaos and little winning, a long drive suddenly is the breaking point when a new stadium opens in 2027? What, the bandwagon can’t go 40-plus miles in another direction?

Snider: Joint D.C.-Baltimore Super Bowl A Winner

Washington was once the South’s team before Atlanta, Dallas, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay and Carolina carved up sections. Even now there are fans who drive from as far away as South Carolina to FedEx Field. Years ago, I met two men who flew from Miami for every home game.

The Ravens’ arrival in 1996 changed things, though. Fans unable to get tickets at RFK Stadium opted to support a new team that they could attend. That FedEx Field opened in 1997 changed little in the supply end because the infamous 100,000-person waiting list grabbed the extra seats.

Also, Baltimore winning Super Bowls in 2001 and 2013 while Washington has done little since its 1991 title has seen younger fans willing to follow the Ravens.

Maryland is a battleground state for fans. Those above Montgomery County often side with Baltimore, and even in Southern Maryland, some fans support the Ravens.

But longtime Redskins fans won’t be deterred by switching sides of the Potomac. At worst, they’ll just watch on TV. But they won’t suddenly become Ravens fans. That’s just a ridiculous stance.

Rick Snider has covered Washington sports since 1978. Follow him on Twitter @Snide_Remarks.