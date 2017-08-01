Scherzer Hits 1st Career Home Run, Then Pulls Himself from Game

UPDATE:

Nats spokesperson: Scherzer left game with neck spasm. Slept on it funny and took himself out as a precaution. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgeccastillo) August 2, 2017

WASHINGTON — Has there been more of a yes-yes-no situation for the Nationals that what happened Tuesday night?

While details remain scarce, here’s what we know so far.

Max Scherzer hit his first career home run, a three-run shot in the second inning — his teammates appropriately gave him the silent treatment in the dugout before mobbing him, and those close to him had their fun on Twitter.

Max Scherzer shows bunt…then hits 3 run bomb. First major league home run. pic.twitter.com/ffpWGq8lIw — Barno (@DCBarno) August 1, 2017

Scherzer hits first career homer, gets silent treatment pic.twitter.com/sj5tBfJSSp — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) August 1, 2017

We'll never hear the end of it… — Adam Eaton (@AdamSpankyEaton) August 1, 2017

You think I'm kidding.. he'll be reminding us hitters of that for years to come.. #seehittingiseasy — Adam Eaton (@AdamSpankyEaton) August 1, 2017

STFU!!! No way did that just happen!! Gonna hear about this for the rest of our lives now!!!! — Erica May-Scherzer (@emaysway) August 1, 2017

Just a few minutes later, recently-acquired Howie Kendrick smacked his first home run as a National, a two-run bomb that put Washington up 6-0.

And then, while Nats fans everywhere were riding high, the team’s ace threw one warmup pitch, appeared to point to his neck, walked off the field and told his skipper he was done.

And just like that, Max Scherzer exits the game. pic.twitter.com/WgAa0T0s0L — Barno (@DCBarno) August 1, 2017

Max Scherzer grimacing in the dugout after his home run before he took himself out of the game. #Nats pic.twitter.com/CROihtCDkf — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) August 1, 2017

More on this to come, no doubt, but in times like this, it’s important to remember the most relevant D.C. sports tweet of all time, coming from our own Chris Lingebach, the artist formerly known as Blue Shorts.

Death doesn't sound so bad — Chris Lingebach (@ChrisLingebach) May 11, 2016

