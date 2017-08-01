Scherzer Hits 1st Career Home Run, Then Pulls Himself from Game

UPDATE:
WASHINGTON — Has there been more of a yes-yes-no situation for the Nationals that what happened Tuesday night?
While details remain scarce, here’s what we know so far.
Max Scherzer hit his first career home run, a three-run shot in the second inning — his teammates appropriately gave him the silent treatment in the dugout before mobbing him, and those close to him had their fun on Twitter.
Just a few minutes later, recently-acquired Howie Kendrick smacked his first home run as a National, a two-run bomb that put Washington up 6-0.
And then, while Nats fans everywhere were riding high, the team’s ace threw one warmup pitch, appeared to point to his neck, walked off the field and told his skipper he was done.
More on this to come, no doubt, but in times like this, it’s important to remember the most relevant D.C. sports tweet of all time, coming from our own Chris Lingebach, the artist formerly known as Blue Shorts.
