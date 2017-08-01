Ex-School Aide Faces 119 Counts of Child Sex Abuse

August 1, 2017 9:11 PM
(credit: istock)

WALDORF, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say a former teachers’ aide and track coach faces more than 100 felony counts of child sex abuse and other offenses.

Local news outlets reported on Monday the 119 counts against 30-year-old Carlos Deangelo Bell are for crimes he’s accused of committing from May 2015 to June 2017. The charges include infecting at least three victims with HIV, filming children in a sex act, giving marijuana to minors and others.

Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington says 11 of the 24 male victims haven’t been identified.

Sheriff Troy Berry says a video found on one of Bell’s electronic devices shows him apparently having sex with a child inside a school’s classroom.

Bell’s attorney Jeffrey Griffith says Bell is looking forward to fighting the allegations.

