Watching Terrelle Pryor Catch Balls is Mesmerizing

WASHINGTON — Each Redskins training camp anew, some new player catches fans’ attention and won’t let go.
Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has quickly filled that fixation void. Largely, because of his enormous frame.
And his workout videos.
And his incomprehensible foot speed.
And the euphoric release that comes from watching him catch passes.
One catch was so brilliant, it inspired a bunch of young fans to try to replicate it.
It also inspired Jordan Reed to up his game.
Anyhow, enjoy your day. I’ll be here, watching Terrelle Pryor catch footballs (please AT me).
