Watching Terrelle Pryor Catch Balls is Mesmerizing

WASHINGTON — Each Redskins training camp anew, some new player catches fans’ attention and won’t let go.

Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has quickly filled that fixation void. Largely, because of his enormous frame.

#Redskins HC Jay Gruden on Terrelle Pryor "It helps to be 6'5" and run a 4.3/40. He's a physical freak." @1067theFan — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) July 31, 2017

Camp's underway. First impression: Terrell Pryor is an enormous human being. #Redskins — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) July 27, 2017

Kirk says he was stunned how big Pryor was then. He was wearing a hoodie trying to hide, but took it off to introduce himself when he saw KC — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) July 27, 2017

Pryor is shockingly big. He's huge. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) July 31, 2017

Always have to support @TerrellePryor good work today! pic.twitter.com/vA9XJlpNMN — Meri Davis (@LovinLyfe2014) July 29, 2017

And his workout videos.

Last work out Its Go Time!!! pic.twitter.com/OjxWTtgpDQ — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) July 25, 2017

Late night grind core stability pic.twitter.com/0RVUZcfplV — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) July 27, 2017

Work in high crappy grass. Houdini on the low cut!! pic.twitter.com/0CXJp2cfmh — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) July 24, 2017

Why do I post work outs?… Work hard let ppl see what you are going to do. Then when you do it they know why! — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) July 17, 2017

Pryor never stops working out. Even on sidelines during special teams workouts. Always doing something. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) July 31, 2017

Pryor on converting from QB to WR: It wasn't easy. Says it's taken countless hours, 3/4 hours a day trying to learn WR, control his body — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) July 31, 2017

And his incomprehensible foot speed.

#Redskins @TerrellePryor asked us who won between him or Crowder. The tape doesn't lie. pic.twitter.com/eP2Xk8K8i8 — Breaking Burgundy (@breakburgundy) July 28, 2017

And the euphoric release that comes from watching him catch passes.

Need some more of that @TerrellePryor Kool-Aid? He's gonna be a problem for a lot of corners this year. #Redskins pic.twitter.com/H9VISWJQmU — JoeGlo 🗣 (@JoeGlo1) July 28, 2017

Not sure about the exact speed of this JUGS machine but 4 out of 5 one handed catches ain't too shabby, @TerrellePryor. pic.twitter.com/u4gH6RgJPT — JoeGlo 🗣 (@JoeGlo1) July 30, 2017

One catch was so brilliant, it inspired a bunch of young fans to try to replicate it.

Crowd Will tell you what happen but watch if you wondering !! Ifly #gr11nd pic.twitter.com/Qs8UzvSm8B — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) July 18, 2017

@TerrellePryor My son did your Instagram challenge and wanted to show you. Gotta love his shirt! pic.twitter.com/E6gEymLtwK — Paige Cermak (@Tornpaige) July 19, 2017

@TerrellePryor been waiting years for this exact scenario to create a Twitter account pic.twitter.com/WcQesGCvkx — Alec Gongaware (@alec_gongaware) July 19, 2017

@TerrellePryor didn't have much time before work but I got up just for you big dawg 😎 pic.twitter.com/dv2vD1bjdE — Kevin (@KevHobb) July 19, 2017

@TerrellePryor let me see you do this on your Instagram story today lol pic.twitter.com/1t2SvUfuMw — jerel (@IhateJerel) July 19, 2017

It also inspired Jordan Reed to up his game.

Anyhow, enjoy your day.

