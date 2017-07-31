Police Officer Buys Diapers for Shoplifting Suspect

July 31, 2017 7:54 PM
Filed Under: dc police, Metropolitan Police
(Courtesy of Thinkstock)

LAUREL, Md. — A rookie police officer in Maryland is garnering praise for an act of kindness he extended to a woman accused of shoplifting.

Officer Bennet Johns, who joined the Laurel Police Department in May, was called to a local grocery store on July 22 regarding a 20-year-old woman accused of shoplifting.

The woman, who reportedly bought some items but did not have $15 for two packs of diapers, was given a citation for misdemeanor shoplifting.

But Johns, who was raised by a single mother, was touched by the woman’s predicament and used his own money to buy the diapers for her toddler.

A photo of Johns at the cash register, taken by his training officer, began making the rounds of the internet after being posted to the police department’s Facebook page.

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen