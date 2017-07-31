Nationals Acquire All-Star Brandon Kintzler At Deadline

WASHINGTON — The Nationals acquired All-Star relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler from the Twins right at Monday’s trade deadline.

The 32-year-old right-hander goes to Washington in exchange for Tyler Watson, 20, a left-handed pitcher most recently assigned to Class-A Hagerstown. The Nationals also designated right-handed pitcher Jimmy Cordero (who throws 100+) for assignment.

Kintzler, in his seventh Major League season and second with the Twins, is 2-2 with a 2.78 ERA in 45 appearances (45.1 innings pitched). His 28 saves in 32 opportunities this season rank third among Major League closers. He’s saved 45 games for the Twins dating back to June 2016.

A 2017 American League All-Star, Kintzler is just the second Twins pitcher since 2010 to convert 23 or more saves before the All-Star break.

Watson is 6-4 with a 4.35 ERA in 18 games (17 starts) for Hagerstown this season and is currently rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 17 prospect in Washington’s system. A 34th-round pick by Washington in 2015, Watson projects as mid-rotation starter.

Cordero, 25, is 2-5 with a 6.54 ERA in 33 games (42.2 IP) for Class-AA Harrisburg. This is his first season with Washington after being acquired from Philadelphia in Nov. 2016.

