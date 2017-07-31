Gio Pitches 8 No-Hit Innings, in Miami, on Jose Fernandez’s Birthday

WASHINGTON — Gio Gonzalez is from Miami. He was good friends with Jose Fernandez.

On Monday, what would have been Jose Fernandez’s 25th birthday, Gio Gonzalez spent time with Jose Ferndanez’s girlfriend and his young child. Then, he took the mound in Miami.

He took a no-hitter into the ninth inning, the longest such bid of his career, then he lost it with three outs to go. But what followed was an absolutely chilling moment, in which the Miami crowd gave Gonzalez — an opposing pitcher — a standing ovation.

The ovation Gio Gonzalez should have received here at the All Star Game. Classy move Miami fans. pic.twitter.com/0AatzkXCRp — Barno (@DCBarno) August 1, 2017

How often do you see an opposing pitcher receive a standing ovation? “Not often” is the answer.

But you’d be hard-pressed to find a more touching story than this: On the birthday of a beloved, recently-deceased hometown hero, his close friend, also a native, takes the mound and has perhaps the best game of his career.

Wow. Gio gets a standing ovation as he comes off…in a visiting ballpark. Miami is his home, but still, super cool of the fans here. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) August 1, 2017

In all seriousness, that was an outstanding moment. Gio Gonzalez, an opposing pitcher, just got a standing ovation in Miami. Just beautiful. — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) August 1, 2017

Gio Gonzalez and Bryce Harper have requested to see Jose Fernandez's baby daughter. First visit to ballpark by Jose's mom since son's death — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) July 31, 2017

On what would've been his good friend Jose Fernandez's 25th birthday, Gio Gonzalez throws a near no-hitter. This was a special night. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) August 1, 2017

Tweet from afar: Whatever happens, for Gio to do this, on Fernandez's birthday, in Miami…sometimes you just have to wonder. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 1, 2017

Today would've been Jose Fernandez's 25th birthday. Bryce Harper and Gio Gonzalez visited his wife and met his infant daughter earlier. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 31, 2017

On top of everything, Gio's wife is giving birth in a couple days. Said if she went into labor, he would have left with no-hitter intact. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) August 1, 2017

Gio's wife, back in DC, could go into labor any moment. He warmed up w/ a ball w/ Jose Fernandez's initials on it on JF's bday. What a night — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) August 1, 2017

https://twitter.com/FightinHydrant/status/892195335812116480

It hardly matters that the two teams are division rivals, or that one team is headed for the postseason while the other is headed for a losing record — frankly, nothing but that moment mattered. Even Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton showed his respect.

Gio and Giancarlo Stanton giving each other props as Gio walks off the field. pic.twitter.com/O0yBZhiUhY — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) August 1, 2017

When the game ended — Sean Doolittle came on to record the final three outs after the ovation — Gonzalez gave a heartfelt, emotional interview with MASN sideline reporter Dan Kolko.

Gio Gonzalez talks about honoring José Fernández on what would have been his 25th birthday. pic.twitter.com/aUrgRUXL2N — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) August 1, 2017

Watching this post game interview with Gio. How can you not root for that guy? — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) August 1, 2017

Nats Players Rocked by Jose Fernandez’s Death

In more or less unrelated news, Gonzalez also did this in the game. He was really into the game.

give Gio the gold glove pic.twitter.com/dWNJ6Lz8xC — Danny (@recordsANDradio) August 1, 2017

What a night.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter