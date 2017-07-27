WATCH: Soccer All the Rage at Redskins Training Camp

July 27, 2017 11:47 PM By Brian Tinsman
WASHINGTON — They promised that football would be played in Richmond, but should have been more specific.

In what is becoming a bit of a tradition, All-Pro cornerback and soccer enthusiast Josh Norman brought a soccer ball to Richmond and is getting some extra footwork in with his fellow defensive backs (and whoever else joins in). Norman brought his ball to training camp last year, as well as OTAs this year, but the side action has once again captivated the media.

Here’s a roundup of the good, the bad and the ugly soccer moments from Redskins training camp:

The Packers ride bikes to training camp, the Redskins play soccer after walkthroughs. This will all be fun and games until…not even going to jinx it. Have fun, everyone, and stay safe.

 

