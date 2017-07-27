Nationals Torture Brewers, Michael Blazek in 8-Home Run Day

WASHINGTON — Poor Michael Blazek.

The journeyman right-handed pitcher for the Brewers was probably thrilled to learn Wednesday he would be making a spot start the following day for injured Matt Garza, until five of six Nationals batters homered off him in a nightmarish bottom of the third inning.

Brian Goodwin, Wilmer Difo, Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman went back-to-back-to-back-to-back against Blazek. And, after a Daniel Murphy fly-out to center field, Anthony Rendon added one more homer for good measure, part of a unfathomable 13-run offensive surge by the Nationals over two innings of baseball. That, after Blazek had already allowed a two-run homer by Bryce Harper in the first.

#Nationals' 3rd inning

1. Goodwin: HR

2. Difo: HR

3. Harper: HR

4. Zimmermann: HR

5. Murphy: (F8)

6. Rendon: HR pic.twitter.com/PhDAgRql4o — Today in the MLB (@TodayintheMLB) July 27, 2017

The Nats tied two Major League records in the third; one for consecutive home runs in an inning (four), the other for home runs in an inning (five). Harper and Zimmerman both finished with two home runs in the game.

The Brewers did manage two solo homers of their own for their only runs of the game, a 15-2 Nationals victory.

Oh, and NL strikeout leader Max Scherzer etched his 200th strikeout of the season — in only 145-and-one-third innings — by ringing up nine batters over six innings, allowing only one run in the process.

