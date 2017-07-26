Jordan Reed to Start Season on PUP List

WASHINGTON — The Redskins season kind of, sort of, almost officially started Wednesday, and already we’ve got an unfortunate surprise.

Jordan Reed, who is frequently cited as one of the sport’s two or three best tight ends when on the field, will begin the season off the field and on the Physically Unable to Perform list. This time, it’s his big toe that’s bothering him, and according to multiple reports, his appearance on the list came as a shock to most.

#Redskins announce TE Jordan Reed has been placed on the PUP list. Big surprise. — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) July 26, 2017

Talked w one source close to #Redskins – Reed opening on PUP was 'very' unexpected — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) July 26, 2017

Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post calls Reed’s inclusion on the list “precautionary,” but it’s still worth noting. After all, Reed has played in just 46 of 64 regular season games since he entered the NFL, having missed at least two games each year, and he’s missed or been limited in parts of others. Perhaps this quickly resolves itself and we never hear of it again. Or perhaps this becomes a lingering problem and Reed is forced to struggle through yet another injury-hampered season.

As Nationals manager Dusty Baker noted just a few days earlier: The big toe is a very important toe.

No update on Jayson Werth today. Dusty: "That's a pretty important toe. It ain't called big for nothing." #Nats pic.twitter.com/o61v7pgApN — Carol Maloney (@carolmaloney4) July 25, 2017

D.C. sports: always keeping you on your toes. (Sorry.)

