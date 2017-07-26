Here’s the New D.C. All-Star Game Logo

WASHINGTON — The 2018 MLB All-Star Game will be held at Nationals Park, which we already knew.

Bryce Harper, if he makes the All-Star team, will participate in the Home Run Derby in 2018 in front of the hometown fans. We already knew that, as well.

What we didn’t know was what the official logo for the game would look like. We now know that.

It’s a pretty simple logo: stars and stripes; red, white and blue; the U.S. Capitol. It’s not the most creative logo we’ve ever seen, but it’s not a bad logo, either. It’s easily identifiable and you’ll never have to wonder which city is hosting with that logo.

What say you?

