Harper Ejection Sends Nats-Brewers Into Tailspin

WASHINGTON — Forget a lede. Check out an (imitation) oral history of this wacky sequence that ended the Nationals-Brewers game on Wednesday night.
The Nationals were losing 2-0 for most of Wednesday night’s game. They picked up a run on a Daniel Murphy solo home run in the seventh inning, then they added a second in the eighth. Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate with runners on first and third with one out, then he was ejected after a pair of strike calls he didn’t love.
That left Washington down one of their top players and facing a two-out hole with two runners on — tie game.
Here’s what followed: Ryan Zimmerman double (two runs score); Daniel Murphy intentional walk; Anthony Rendon single (one run scores); Adam Lind double (two runs score); Pedro Severino double (one run scores); Adrian Sanchez strikeout.
Then the top of the ninth inning came around and the Nationals’ newly-acquired 8-2 lead was put into the hands of the Nationals’ newly-acquired closer, Sean Doolittle. Doolittle quickly gave up a three-pack of runs and suddenly Nationals Park was a giant bowl of tension soup once more.
Doolittle eventually calmed down and struck out a pair of Brewers batters to put the bow on a bizarre game, sending Nats fans home in a figurative, and possibly literal, drunken stupor — but, ya know, in a good way.
Oh, and it was Fedora Night. Because of course it was Fedora Night.
