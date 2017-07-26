Harper Ejection Sends Nats-Brewers Into Tailspin

WASHINGTON — Forget a lede. Check out an (imitation) oral history of this wacky sequence that ended the Nationals-Brewers game on Wednesday night.

Harper just hollered at that call. Has to be careful. They need him in this game. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 27, 2017

Bryce Harper furious at Chris Segal's strike one call, screamed immediately. Lucky Segal had a long fuse. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 27, 2017

He's still muttering about it. Now he's up in Segal's face. Kicked the dirt. Now he's ejected. Got mad at one pitch, cost him two more. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 27, 2017

Harper strikes out, yells, gets tossed. Bad look all around. Meanwhile, 2 out, 2 on for Zimmerman. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 27, 2017

Doesn't matter whether strike one call was bad. Harper gave up rest of AB with his reaction and inability to let it go. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 27, 2017

Zimmerman doubles into the corner. Difo falls between third and home and scores anyway. Wow. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 27, 2017

Ryan Zimmerman picks em all up with a 2-run double to RF that included Wilmer Difo falling on the bases and still somehow scoring. 4-2 Nats. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 27, 2017

Wilmer Difo with the 1st-to-home dash of the year. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgeccastillo) July 27, 2017

Zimmerman gets the job done. Difo falls down, gets up, slides in safely, gets up hysterically laughing. What a moment. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) July 27, 2017

So … this has been a mildly eventful bottom of the 8th. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 27, 2017

Rendon doubles to the gap. It's 5-2 now. Plenty of room for Doolittle, though they might not be done yet. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 27, 2017

Two more insurance runs courtesy Adam Lind. Just like that, it's 7-2 and Sean Doolittle may not be needed in the 9th. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 27, 2017

Now Severino gets into it with a double. Wow. 8-2. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 27, 2017

How often does a guy pinch-run and then bat later the same inning? Pedro Severino just drove in another run. 8-2 now. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 27, 2017

"Weeeeeeee!" – that same fan, right now, probably. https://t.co/M29SGahNhc — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 27, 2017

The Nationals were losing 2-0 for most of Wednesday night’s game. They picked up a run on a Daniel Murphy solo home run in the seventh inning, then they added a second in the eighth. Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate with runners on first and third with one out, then he was ejected after a pair of strike calls he didn’t love.

Here's how Statcast saw the called strike Bryce Harper was upset about. pic.twitter.com/RAxqVD39Yp — Kyle Melnick (@kyle_melnick) July 27, 2017

That left Washington down one of their top players and facing a two-out hole with two runners on — tie game.

Here’s what followed: Ryan Zimmerman double (two runs score); Daniel Murphy intentional walk; Anthony Rendon single (one run scores); Adam Lind double (two runs score); Pedro Severino double (one run scores); Adrian Sanchez strikeout.

Then the top of the ninth inning came around and the Nationals’ newly-acquired 8-2 lead was put into the hands of the Nationals’ newly-acquired closer, Sean Doolittle. Doolittle quickly gave up a three-pack of runs and suddenly Nationals Park was a giant bowl of tension soup once more.

Doolittle was already warm and there were already 2 outs, so even after a 7-run explosion in bot 8th, he'll pitch 9th with #Nats up 8-2. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 27, 2017

Weird stuff: Doolittle walked 2 batters with the A's this season. He has walked 4 in 3.1 IP with the Nats so far. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 27, 2017

Lewis Brinson crushes a 2-run homer off Sean Doolittle, 1st of his career. #Nats lead down to 8-4 with 1 out in 9th. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 27, 2017

Brewers hitting Sean Doolittle a little bit here. Arcia singles now. One down in the ninth. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 27, 2017

Man, Brewers get another hit against Doolittle. It's 8-5 now. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 27, 2017

#Brewers are sitting on Doolittle's fastballs, and it's paying off. Perez's RBI double makes it 8-5, still 1 out in 9th, action in bullpen. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 27, 2017

Doolittle eventually calmed down and struck out a pair of Brewers batters to put the bow on a bizarre game, sending Nats fans home in a figurative, and possibly literal, drunken stupor — but, ya know, in a good way.

Oh, and it was Fedora Night. Because of course it was Fedora Night.

