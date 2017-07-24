Redskins Will Finish 5-11, USA Today Sports Predict

WASHINGTON– USA Today Sports has predicted that the Washington Redskins will finish the 2017 season at 5-11.
Their reasoning?
“The questions about Kirk Cousins’ future will be on constant loop. And he may not enjoy the present all that much after losing two 1,000-yard receivers,” they write on the site.
It has been tough trying to have an optimistic outlook on the season when the Redskins completely botched securing their quarterback to a long-term deal and then tried to deflect blame to said quarterback.
Pundits have torn the Skins to pieces for the contract failure. Our own Eric Bickel believes the “team nuked the relationship” with Cousins.
But let’s put all the off-the-field drama and take a look at the Redskins’ schedule to determine if USA Today is being harsh or realistic.
The article actually doesn’t specifically point out the wins and losses.
- Week 1: Eagles
- Week 2: @ Rams
- Week 3: Raiders
- Week 4: @ Chiefs
- Week 5: Bye
- Week 6: 49ers
- Week 7: @ Eagles
- Week 8: Cowboys
- Week 9 @Seahawks
- Week 10: Vikings
- Week 11: @ Saints
- Week 12: Giants
- Week 13: @Cowboys
- Week 14: @ Chargers
- Week 15: Cardinals
- Week 16: Broncos
- Week 17: @ Giant
Nine of the teams the team will face this season had winning records last year. Many of the tougher games are on the road, including against the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and New Orleans Saints.
The NFC East is undoubtedly one of the toughest divisions in football, with the Cowboys finishing an NFL best 13-3 last year and the Giants not far behind at 11-5.
So, it looks like it will be an uphill battle for the Skins, and USA Today’s prediction doesn’t seem too out-of-bounds, right?
Is the 5-11 prediction fair or foul?
