Tributes Pour in for Late Anchor Jim Vance

WASHINGTON — It’s hard to encompass how broad the scope of former NBC anchor Jim Vance’s influence was.

For years, the legendary anchor graced television sets across the greater D.C. area, bringing a trusted voice and beloved personality into the living rooms of millions. For those who grew up in the area, he was just a part of life — and an essential one, at that.

When he passed away Saturday morning, it wasn’t just those still living in the area that were shaken. The reverberations caused by his death were felt all across the nation, just one of the many signs that Vance had been a truly inspirational man.

Just this year, Vance cut to the core of D.C. sports fans with his rant about the Redskins’ failures.

And, of course, this is barely a month after the new Ben’s Chili Bowl mural was unveiled with his image gracing it.

Sometimes you get a simple retweet and acknowledgement of the fact from the likes of Adam Schefter, as NBC Washington’s announcement brought. Other times, you get heart-wrenching, tear-jerking soliloquies from legendary NBA reporter David Aldridge — a D.C. native.

So many people pass through D.C.—for work, or college—but few actually are from here and make their lives here. For those of us from here — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 22, 2017

Jim Vance was part of the family. Growing up here, it wasn’t at all odd to me to see a black face on TV every night. Whether it was Vance, — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 22, 2017

Maureen Bunyan, J.C. Hayward, Angela Owens, Bob Strickland, Bruce Johnson, etc., they were always on the air. Only when I became an adult — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 22, 2017

did I realize how rare that was. Black kids in D.C. never knew it was odd that black people were on TV. Do you know how empowering that is? — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 22, 2017

But Vance and Maureen towered above everyone else. They were so polished, so cool, so authoritative, and such role models for all of us. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 22, 2017

It was just so comforting to see their faces on the screen, day after day, with the rest of the “family”: George Michael and Gordon Peterson — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 22, 2017

Doreen Gentzler and Bob Ryan and Glenn Brenner and Frank Herzog and so many others. But Vance was the leader of the pack. Saw him one night — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 22, 2017

At Takoma Station in N.W. D.C. and thought I was going to lose my mind. Met him several times over the years and he was just…so…damn…cool. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 22, 2017

For those of us from the real D.C.—not the federal government or its satellites—Jim Vance was a towering figure, and he’ll be missed. RIP. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 22, 2017

Clinton Yates chipped in his own life-changing Vance story.

Quite plainly, he was my favorite newscaster of all time. RIP to one of my heroes. https://t.co/CwWuiQwtIt — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

Allow me to tell a quick story about Jim Vance, who passed this morning. — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

The first actual thing I did in this business in D.C., was an internship at WRC-4 aka @nbcwashington. Working for the late George Michael. — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

We're talking early 2000s. Even thinking back now, it's still a little surreal. For a whole summer, 3 times a week, I worked with my idols — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

they always tell you to never meet your heroes. They'll ruin the image. It wont be the same. A lot of people felt that way about George tbh — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

but he liked me so it was fine. But I never actually saw Vance face to face until like a month in. I had honestly avoided him out of fear — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

not fear that something would go wrong. But fear that I might embarrass myself and say something overly obsequious or just super idiotic — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

but the first time I actually met Jim, was in the parking lot at WRC. Nebraska Ave NW right by AU and Turtle Park for those of you in D.C. — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

I remember he drove a Chevy Avalanche at the time, which I thought was hilarious. Anyway, we crossed paths and I just had to say something — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

so I said, Mr. Vance, I'd just like to say that it's an honor to meet you, and that if you ever need anything I'll be happy to help. Whatevs — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

total throwaway line, but I didnt really know what else to say. His reply was: Nah, I'm here to help you. I was floored. Direct and real — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

over the course of that summer, he learned a little bit more about me and when I saw him it was genuinely fun. He knew I was from D.C. etc — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

which not all the kids were during summertime. Most in fact, were not. And being black, there weren't a ton of us in the intern program then — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

but I also happened to work at the Ruby Tuesday's down the street when many late news anchors would grab dinner. Vance never made it weird — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

like, ever. Which I appreciated every time he came in because I didnt want him to know me as some server. I wasnt ashamed, but you get it — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

anyway, at the end of the summer in these days, you did exactly one audition tape at the end of your run. Sports In A Minute. Two takes max. — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

it was the taped short version that ran on the early shows. The anchor did them, show ended, they taped an intern. With the anchors present. — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

just my luck, the night I did it, I got Jim Vance to my left, George Michael to my right. I'm A. BALL. OF. NERVES. #icant — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

Long story short, I went off script, ad libbed quite a few things and it was the first time I said "kiddos" to a camera, out of dumb luck — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

Prompter: we start in Detroit, where the Red Wings topped the Blues 5-1

Me: welcome to hockeytown, kiddos! The Red Wings were ready to skate — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

I'll never forget just FEELING Vance look up and over at me like, is this kid serious? Mind you, he and George are best actual friends — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

George Michael quite literally saved Vance's life when he was struggling with cocaine abuse. Moved him into his house. Forced him to kick it — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

so sitting between them was doubly intimidating. I get done. And no one says a word. George leans over and looks at Vance who's grinning — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

George: you've never done this before?

Me: nope.

George: you've got a future in this business

Vance: George is right

Me: *MELTS* — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

mind you, I'd seen a million kids do these and never once had I seen the other anchor say ANYTHING. Vance spoke to me on the actual news set — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

it was easily the most gratifying thing that had happened to me from a work standpoint in my until then. I floated out of that room — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

later, I saw Jim again. In the parking lot. Again. He yelled my way, getting in to his Avalanche. "I meant what I said, young man!" — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

I didnt care if he told a million kids that. In that space it meant the entire universe to hear it from him. He didnt have to say anything — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

he was the biggest deal in the city and could have been big timing people left and right but just was never that guy. MANY were, mind you — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

and I've taken the confidence I gained that night with my every I could in this business. He made me believe I REALLY could do it. — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

I love Jim Vance. If you're from D.C. in my era, he's your everything in local news. His loss is staggering even if we knew it was his time. — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

I'm gonna go cry now. RIP Jim Vance. His struggles and success were truly inspirational. Smart, tough and fun. What a legend. #fin — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) July 22, 2017

Here are some more of those sentiments.

Jim Vance was a legend and a rock star. He was the dean of DC news. Always the coolest guy in the room too. RIP — Eric Bickel (@EBJunkies) July 22, 2017

Ride on, Jim Vance, ride on. Our great NBC4 anchor & community leader has died. Keep him in your hearts. pic.twitter.com/rqvxEtU448 — Tom Sherwood (@tomsherwood) July 22, 2017

A legend that will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with Jim's family, friends and all of D.C. https://t.co/ARPCbSWfOx — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) July 22, 2017

Our hearts and prayers go out to the Vance and @nbcwashington families. We lost a true D.C. icon today. pic.twitter.com/8JNA70qQ8g — Ben's Chili Bowl (@benschilibowl) July 22, 2017

Wow. RIP to a true legend https://t.co/Jxvm4193AG — Nick Ashooh (@NickAshooh) July 22, 2017

Jim Vance was a legend. If you've lived here for decades, you understand. RIP and condolences to his family, friends & NBC4 family — Chris Kinard (@ChrisKinard) July 22, 2017

Cancer has now taken both George Michael and Jim Vance much too early. Two titans. Imagine the scene in Heaven right now. — Chris Kinard (@ChrisKinard) July 22, 2017

Washington has had many great broadcasters through the years, but Jim Vance was in a class all by himself https://t.co/NirIFGSFTT — Jake Whitacre (@jakewhitacre) July 22, 2017

We lost an icon today. Was there anyone more DC than Jim Vance?? https://t.co/eQRlnaYqtY — PJ Elliott (@PJElliottRadio) July 22, 2017

Heart broken. I watched & admired Jim Vance in HS. He welcomed me to @nbcwashington w/ a smile & attended my wedding. #RIPJimVance #JimVance pic.twitter.com/a9xbktegut — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) July 22, 2017

Through tears, I'd like to think he & George are together, laughing at model falling on runway again #heartbroken https://t.co/J1iRi4haTd — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) July 22, 2017

One of the best things about working at the NBC Wash Bureau was getting to know a legend like Jim Vance. RIP my friend. A whole city mourns — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) July 22, 2017

My heart is empty after Jim Vance's passing. Much love to his family both at home & at NBC4. There will never be another like him. — Leon Harris (@RealLeonHarris) July 22, 2017

So sad to hear of Jim Vance's passing. He defined what was best about journalism in DC & never lost the common touch pic.twitter.com/HSdPa0EIlG — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) July 22, 2017

Jim Vance is such a big part of DC's history. RIP to one of the greats. pic.twitter.com/zNzVvJtIzf — DigitalBridget 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) July 22, 2017

I would come from NC to visit my grandma and always be amazed that there was a black news anchor. Jim Vance. — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) July 22, 2017

No nonsense; tell it like it is; always on story; he loved the D.C. Area and we loved him back. We will miss you, Jim Vance. — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) July 22, 2017

Deeply saddened to hear this news. Jim Vance was a local icon and trusted journalist. His presence and voice will be sorely missed. https://t.co/z9MbtlRBig — Steven Overly (@StevenOverly) July 22, 2017

Sitting on the desk w/ Jim Vance is one of the great honors of my career. Genuine, loyal & smooth. A D.C. Treasure. Much love. RIP Vance. — Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) July 22, 2017

The Washington region has lost a good man. Rest In Peace, Jim. You will be missed. https://t.co/LUiYrmwLOp — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) July 22, 2017

These days are never easy. To lighten things up, please enjoy one of Vance’s classic moments:

For decades, Jim Vance was there, night after night, delivering the news w/polish and humanity—and, often, laughs:https://t.co/jQN9YaWE2O — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 22, 2017

There will never be another Jim Vance. Rest in peace.