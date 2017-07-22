Member of Elite Navy Unit has Come Out as Transgender

NORFOLK, Va. — A member of an elite special warfare unit in the Navy has come out as transgender.

Lt. Cmdr. Mark Walton said in an email Friday that the person is a Navy Special Warfare Combatant Craft Crewman. They often support Navy SEALs but also conduct their own missions.

The unidentified person appears to be the first member of the Special Warfare Command to identify as transgender. Walton said only one such person has notified his or her chain of command of being transgender. The person came out in October.

The military lifted its ban on openly serving transgender members last year. Since October, they have been able to receive medical care and formally change their gender identifications.

Walton said Naval Special Warfare has “made all resources available to the service member.”

