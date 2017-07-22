Member of Elite Navy Unit has Come Out as Transgender

July 22, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: LGBT
US Navy guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald arrves at its mother port. (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. — A member of an elite special warfare unit in the Navy has come out as transgender.

Lt. Cmdr. Mark Walton said in an email Friday that the person is a Navy Special Warfare Combatant Craft Crewman. They often support Navy SEALs but also conduct their own missions.

The unidentified person appears to be the first member of the Special Warfare Command to identify as transgender. Walton said only one such person has notified his or her chain of command of being transgender. The person came out in October.

The military lifted its ban on openly serving transgender members last year. Since October, they have been able to receive medical care and formally change their gender identifications.

Walton said Naval Special Warfare has “made all resources available to the service member.”

Follow CBS D.C. on Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen