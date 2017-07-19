Trea Turner Injury Update

WASHINGTON — Trea Turner is on pace with his recovery from a broken wrist, Nationals GM Mike Rizzo told The Sports Junkies on Wednesday.

The shortstop suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right wrist after being struck by a pitch from Pedro Strop of the Cubs, on June 29, and was later placed on the disabled list.

Rizzo offered an update on Turner in response to the Burke & Herbert Bank Fan Question of the Week, courtesy of Matt in Alexandria.

“These are probably the easiest type of injuries to rehab,” Rizzo said. “It’s a broken bone. Once the bone is healed, then we can ramp up extremely quickly and get him back on the field.”

Turner is rehabbing at the Nationals’ spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. While he’s yet to resume “swinging-the-bat activities,” as Rizzo called it, regular x-rays and bone scans show the bone is healing at the expected pace.

“Once the bone is fully healed,” Rizzo said, “we’ll crank it up.”

“He’s young and athletic,” he said of Turner. “It won’t take him long to get back on the field once he can begin baseball activities. In the meantime, he’s doing all his other exercises. He’s working out, lifting weights, running, keeping his legs in shape and that type of thing.”

