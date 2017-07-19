Report: John McCain Has a Brain Tumor

July 19, 2017 8:25 PM
Filed Under: John McCain

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator and former presidential candidate John McCain has a brain tumor, according a statement from his office.

McCain, 80, had surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain last Friday. That surgery revealed the tumor, according to the statement.

McCain is described as recovering “amazingly well” and the overall mood of the press release is positive, but it’s a significant discovery for the respected senator.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

