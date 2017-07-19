11 Hit in Series of Drive-By Paintball Shootings Across D.C.

July 19, 2017 7:40 PM

WASHINGTON — Police say 11 people have been hit with paintballs after drive-by shootings at six locations in Washington, D.C.

Two victims went to local hospitals with not life-threatening injuries after paintballs were fired from a sedan Tuesday morning in Southeast Washington, police say. Officers are working to identify the shooters and hold them accountable.

A police statement says that around 11 a.m. two people driving a tan or silver late model Ford Fusion began firing paintball guns at innocent bystanders. Many victims refused medical attention, according to police.

WRC-TV reports that paintballs hit electricians, construction workers, a man cutting grass and a woman working in a hot dog stand.

