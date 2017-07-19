11 Hit in Series of Drive-By Paintball Shootings Across D.C.

TO GO WITH AFP STORY by SIMON STURDEE - FILES - A German paintball enthusiast poses with his weapon in a paintball hall in Berlin May 13, 2009. The German government says it plans to ban combat games such as paintball, in response to the recent school shooting in Winnenden. The new measures being proposed to parliament also include tighter gun control rules and give officials the right to conduct checks on gun owners. AFP PHOTO JOHN MACDOUGALL (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)