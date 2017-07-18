Snider: Redskins Blow Kirk Cousins Deal…Again

What is it about homegrown talent that the Washington Redskins refuse to value?

If quarterback Kirk Cousins was a Baltimore Raven or New York Giant free agent, the Redskins would have gone all out to sign him. Instead, the team couldn’t get a long-term deal done for the second straight year by the July 17 deadline.

Exclusive: Cousins Address Contract Situation

Cousins will cost Washington $23.95 million for this season. If Washington wants to franchise him for a third straight year in 2018, the number swells to $28 million as a transition rights and $34.4 million as exclusive rights.

That’s insane.

Maybe the Redskins just didn’t think Cousins was worth the money. But, mishandling contract talks in 2015 and 2016 coupled with Cousins setting consecutive team passing yardage records created this money pit. Now Washington will pay top dollar with no future guarantees Cousins stays beyond this season despite entering the prime of his career.

That the Redskins were quietly ambivalent towards retaining Cousins infuriates fans. They wanted to see a serious offer. The Redskins made a decent proposal in May, but Cousins wasn’t taking anything less than a guaranteed $52 million over the first two years that he was getting as a franchise player. The Redskins apparently couldn’t live with that number. Indeed, Allen said the team offered Cousins $53 million guaranteed, but no mention over how many years.

Only one year until the next franchise extension deadline comes due.

Rick Snider has covered Washington sports since 1978. Follow him on Twitter @Snide_Remarks.