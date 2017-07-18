It’s a Tough Week to Be the Current 49ers Quarterback

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins-Kirk Cousins failed marriage proposal wasn’t just big news in D.C. Implications from the deal also resonated strongly in San Francisco, where the current quarterback of the 49ers had to consider the writing on the wall.

Brian Hoyer is a journeyman quarterback, brought in because of his experience in the Kyle Shanahan system. His two-year, $12 million contract suggests that he will start for the 49ers this season.

When he got the request to go on ESPN’s NFL Live on Monday, he had to be excited to talk about himself, his Camp Hoyer with 15 teammates down in Texas, or the team’s prospects going into training camp.

Instead, he was asked to comment, almost exclusively, on what it’s like to be a seat warmer for Cousins.

“Look, this is 2017; Kirk is going to be in Washington, I’m going to be in San Francisco,” he said. “That’s all you can worry about. You control what you can control and go out there and do the best you can.”

This is familiar ground for Hoyer, who is a combined 16-15 as a starter, but whose teams have gone a combined 28-52 since he left the New England Patriots in 2012. Turnover is just part of football, and most of his job security has been out of his hands.

“I think that’s the one thing of this tumultuous career that I’ve had – had some highs and some lows,” he said. “Just don’t worry about things you can’t control because it really doesn’t do you any good.”

Regardless of what happens this year, it’s likely that Hoyer will remain under contract heading into the next league year. It is possible, at that time, that Cousins hits the open market and jump on a one-way flight to San Francisco.

If that happens, Hoyer and Cousins might actually play on the same team again, as they did for one season at Michigan State.

To put a cherry on top of a very awkward interview, Dianna Russini pointed this fact out to Hoyer, who shrugged and said, “Sure.”

It’s a fun week to be Brian Hoyer.

