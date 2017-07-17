Report: Ezekiel Elliot Involved in ‘Late-Night’ Incident at Dallas Bar

WASHINGTON— Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot was involved in some sort of incident at a Dallas bar late Sunday night, according to 105.3 THE FAN in Dallas.

According to on-air host Mike Fisher, Elliot was involved in an altercation with a bouncer at Clutch Bar on Cedar Springs in Dallas.

The 2nd year running back is already under NFL investigation from an alleged domestic violence issue stemming from 2016.

A tumultuous offseason continues for the Cowboys, with multiple players already facing suspension, including linebacker Damien Wilson and defensive end David Irving.

If Elliot faces any suspension, it’ll be a big blow for the Cowboys as led the NFL is rushing with 1,631 yards and had 15 touchdowns.

The Redskins are set to face the Cowboys October 29 and November 30. It’s yet to be seen what happens with the star running back, though ESPN reports he could face a one-or two-game suspension.

