Redskins Shift Blame Onto Kirk Cousins As Deadline Passes

Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline came and went without the Redskins reaching an agreement with Kirk Cousins on a multi-year deal.
While Cousins’ camp remained silent as the deadline passed, Redskins team president Bruce Allen released the following statement, which bizarrely laid blame at the feet of Cousins for never countering Washington’s contract offer. That offer, the Redskins say, included $53 million guaranteed and $72 million guaranteed for injury. They did not, however, reveal the length of the offer.
After discussions with Kirk face-to-face over the weekend, I want to clarify our negotiations for this year. Kirk is obviously important to our team and fans, and they deserve to know where things stand.
Our goal was to sign Kirk to a long-term contract with the final objective of having him finish his career with the Redskins.
On May 2nd, right after the draft, we made Kirk an offer that included the highest fully guaranteed amount upon signing for a quarterback in NFL history ($53 million) and guaranteed a total of $72 million for injury. The deal would have made him at least the second highest-paid player by average per year in NFL history. But despite our repeated attempts, we have not received any offer from Kirk’s agent this year.
Kirk has made it clear that he prefers to play on a year-to-year basis. While we would have liked to work out a long-term contract before this season, we accept his decision. We both share high hopes for this season and we are looking forward to training camp starting next week. And we remain hopeful that a long-term contract will be signed in the future.
Allen’s statement seems designed to make Cousins appear to be the more greedy party, though the quarterback has repeatedly stated publicly this offseason that money is not his chief concern in signing his next deal.
Redskins Rejected $19.5M Offer by Cousins
106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen — one part of the ‘Grant & Danny Show,’ on which Cousins will regularly appear on a weekly basis during the Redskins season — reacted rather critically of the team for publicly sharing details of their private negotiations with Cousins.
As a reminder, you can hear Cousins exclusively on 106.7 The Fan tomorrow (Tues., July 18) during Grant & Danny’s deadline special from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Deadline Special: Cousins to Join ‘Grant & Danny’
The Redskins will not have another opportunity to negotiate with Cousins until after the 2017 season, at which point they could choose to franchise the quarterback for a third straight year, which would cost them approx. $34.4 million.
Mike Jones: Cousins Deal ‘Most Likely’ Gets Done
NFL Insiders Whiffed on Cousins Predictions
Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter