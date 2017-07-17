Redskins Shift Blame Onto Kirk Cousins As Deadline Passes

Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline came and went without the Redskins reaching an agreement with Kirk Cousins on a multi-year deal.

While Cousins’ camp remained silent as the deadline passed, Redskins team president Bruce Allen released the following statement, which bizarrely laid blame at the feet of Cousins for never countering Washington’s contract offer. That offer, the Redskins say, included $53 million guaranteed and $72 million guaranteed for injury. They did not, however, reveal the length of the offer.

After discussions with Kirk face-to-face over the weekend, I want to clarify our negotiations for this year. Kirk is obviously important to our team and fans, and they deserve to know where things stand. Our goal was to sign Kirk to a long-term contract with the final objective of having him finish his career with the Redskins. On May 2nd, right after the draft, we made Kirk an offer that included the highest fully guaranteed amount upon signing for a quarterback in NFL history ($53 million) and guaranteed a total of $72 million for injury. The deal would have made him at least the second highest-paid player by average per year in NFL history. But despite our repeated attempts, we have not received any offer from Kirk’s agent this year. Kirk has made it clear that he prefers to play on a year-to-year basis. While we would have liked to work out a long-term contract before this season, we accept his decision. We both share high hopes for this season and we are looking forward to training camp starting next week. And we remain hopeful that a long-term contract will be signed in the future.

Allen’s statement seems designed to make Cousins appear to be the more greedy party, though the quarterback has repeatedly stated publicly this offseason that money is not his chief concern in signing his next deal.

Redskins Rejected $19.5M Offer by Cousins

106.7 The Fan's Grant Paulsen — one part of the 'Grant & Danny Show,' on which Cousins will regularly appear on a weekly basis during the Redskins season — reacted rather critically of the team for publicly sharing details of their private negotiations with Cousins.

#Redskins offered Kirk Cousins $22.5M a year and low 50's in GTD money. Not enough to accept. Again, time to get a deal done was last year. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 17, 2017

The #Redskins spinning this their way hard. This is politics at it's finest. Bruce is in his element getting to play senator! https://t.co/mwyskOmK0w — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 17, 2017

Brucce's statement summed up: The Redskins made a mediocre offer. Kirk Cousins said he would rather play on the tag this year. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 17, 2017

Redskins say they don't release contract terms in every press release they issue. Until today. Sent out terms to try to spin the narrative. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 17, 2017

When is last time a team released statement about an incumbent player like the one Bruce just put out about Kirk Cousins? Most clubs don't. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 17, 2017

Why would Kirk Cousins not want to sign w/ a team that released all the private behind the scenes info from his negotiation in a statement? — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 17, 2017

Im looking for statement from Kirk Cousins' agent on Redskins not responding to their offer LAST year. Not finding it. Wait, never happened. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 17, 2017

Dan/Bruce: Do you think releasing this statement made it more likely to retain Kirk Cousins at season's end? — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 17, 2017

Is the Bruce Allen statement that goes against the guy who will be hist starting QB in 2017 unprecedented? Can't recall anything like it. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 17, 2017

I would not sign with a company that released that statement about my private negotiation with them. No chance. Ever. How can I trust you? — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 17, 2017

Bruce Allen couldn't even say Kirk while reading the statement throwing him under the bus. Was it typed Curt? Kurt? Kirk? — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 17, 2017

The Redskins will not have another opportunity to negotiate with Cousins until after the 2017 season, at which point they could choose to franchise the quarterback for a third straight year, which would cost them approx. $34.4 million.

Mike Jones: Cousins Deal ‘Most Likely’ Gets Done

NFL Insiders Whiffed on Cousins Predictions

