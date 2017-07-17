Raise Your Hand if you Take the Redskins’ Side in this Mess

WASHINGTON — Oh hey, look at that: a sea full of lowered hands.

Here’s the setup: The Redskins couldn’t come to an agreement with Kirk Cousins on a long-term deal. Instead of issuing a cordial announcement of the fact, team president Bruce Allen issued a public statement that blatantly threw the team’s starting quarterback for the next season under the bus.

He then piled on with additional commentary on how greedy the team’s starting quarterback for the next season is, while repeatedly mispronouncing the name of the team’s starting quarterback for the next season.

"Here lemme shift blame to my starting QB while mispronouncing his first name" pic.twitter.com/uFfwEijanB — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) July 17, 2017

Please enjoy Bruce Allen calling his franchise quarterback by the wrong first name six times in two minutes pic.twitter.com/BVkahmTeqo — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) July 18, 2017

*Sighs tremendously, takes swig of bourbon*

Alright. Here we go.

First, allow eternally pained Redskins fan Eric Bickel explain the disaster. (Really, it’s worth a listen. Shoutout Chad Dukes for facilitating.)

Eric Bickel: The Redskins Just Nuked Their Relationship with Kirk Cousins

Now, let’s absorb some reaction from around the NFL landscape.

So… The #Redskins essentially wanted to get Kirk Cousins under contract for five additional years while only guaranteeing one of them. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) July 17, 2017

This is what statements are supposed to look like. So easy. https://t.co/YeVt8HBgQv — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) July 18, 2017

that skins statement reads like a guy complaining he didn't hear back from a girl after texting her "u up" ten times — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 17, 2017

Last year, the #Redskins wanted more time to evaluate Kirk Cousins. This year, Cousins wants more time to evaluate the #Redskins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2017

Skins releasing numbers say they know player is eventually gone and they hope to mitigate pr problem. Crazy to take on starting QB like this — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) July 17, 2017

#Redskins made Cousins wait in 2016. He held up his end. Now he wants them to wait. And they aired him out on it. That's what just happened. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 17, 2017

In the statement the #Redskins put out, they plainly admitted offering Kirk Cousins what amounts to a two-year deal. For their franchise QB. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 17, 2017

Bruce Allen says WAS offered Kirk Cousins $53M gtd. Barely above bare minimum: 2017 salary: $23.9M

2018 trans. tag: $28.7M Total: $52.6M — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) July 17, 2017

Right here. #Redskins offered Cousins next 2 tags (which he would get anyway) + also wanted multiple unguaranteed years. Makes zero sense. https://t.co/XUPkzgb6TB — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 17, 2017

Bruce Allen basically tried to treat Kirk Cousins like a Jos. A. Banks store. Buy 2 years at regular price, get 3 for free. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) July 17, 2017

Interesting that he calls last year's effort, "trying." They wanted "Kurt" to put another good year together, which he did. https://t.co/zbBlkAkiJa — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) July 17, 2017

To contextualize offer of $53M fully guaranteed to Cousins … Franchise tag in '18 = $58.4M over 2; Transition tag in '18 = $52.68M over 2. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 17, 2017

Why did the @Redskins offer the (underwhelming) deal that they did? Blame the Tag. Cousins not a free agent, already signed for this year. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) July 17, 2017

People just need to realize the Skins don't love Cousins and haven't which is why he wants out, and hasn't and won't take a deal. https://t.co/DTv4XxEnLw — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) July 17, 2017

Interested to hear Cousins tomorrow on @1067theFan. Despite no deal, there were good vibes between him + team. Wonder if today changed that. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 17, 2017

$110m minus $29m in '18 (other half of the $53m guaranteed) = $81m non-gtd over the last 4 yrs. Not top franchise QB $ now or going forward. https://t.co/Dh8LR0nT2a — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 17, 2017

#Redskins president Bruce Allen couldn't resist the low road. And the most screwed up QB negotiation ever drags on. https://t.co/8M7WVwmUzQ — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 18, 2017

Well at least there was a good, hearty dialogue with both sides of the argument well represented. Yikes.

Oh wait.

*Peers off into distance.*

What’s that?

*Peering intensifies.*

Oh! It’s a hand raised in support of the president of the team!

Larry Michael weighs in on Bruce Allen's statement: "I like what Bruce Allen had to say there." — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) July 17, 2017

*Finishes drink.*

Good night.

