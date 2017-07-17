Raise Your Hand if you Take the Redskins’ Side in this Mess

WASHINGTON — Oh hey, look at that: a sea full of lowered hands.
Here’s the setup: The Redskins couldn’t come to an agreement with Kirk Cousins on a long-term deal. Instead of issuing a cordial announcement of the fact, team president Bruce Allen issued a public statement that blatantly threw the team’s starting quarterback for the next season under the bus.
He then piled on with additional commentary on how greedy the team’s starting quarterback for the next season is, while repeatedly mispronouncing the name of the team’s starting quarterback for the next season.
*Sighs tremendously, takes swig of bourbon*
Alright. Here we go.
First, allow eternally pained Redskins fan Eric Bickel explain the disaster. (Really, it’s worth a listen. Shoutout Chad Dukes for facilitating.)
Eric Bickel: The Redskins Just Nuked Their Relationship with Kirk Cousins
Now, let’s absorb some reaction from around the NFL landscape.
Well at least there was a good, hearty dialogue with both sides of the argument well represented. Yikes.
Oh wait.
*Peers off into distance.*
What’s that?
*Peering intensifies.*
Oh! It’s a hand raised in support of the president of the team!
*Finishes drink.*
Good night.
