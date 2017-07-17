John Wall to be Inducted into Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON — Wizards point guard John Wall is set to be inducted into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame, the only basketball player during John Calipari’s tenure to receive the honor.

Although Wall only played one season for Kentucky, he accomplished quite a bit en route to being No. 1 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft, the first first-overall selection in Kentucky basketball history.

Among those accolades, Kentucky notes Wall became the first National Player of the Year in program history, along with being named 2010 USBWA National Freshman of the Year, consensus First-Team All-American/All-SEC, SEC Freshman/Player of the Year, and SEC Tournament MVP.

Wall helped lead the Wildcats the SEC regular-season and tournament championships, and to the NCAA Tournament as a 1-seed, where they were eliminated by West Virginia in the Elite 8.

“[Wall] set the tone of where college basketball was going,” Calipari said on Monday. “Not just Kentucky.”

In the NBA, Wall has continued representing Kentucky well for the Wizards, appearing in four All-Star Games in his first seven seasons, averaging a double-double in each of his past three seasons, and being named — finally — to an All-NBA team in 2017 (third team).

Wall and five others, including Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb, are to be inducted the weekend of Sept. 22-23.

