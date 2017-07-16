Report: Cousins Not Interested in Long-Term Deal Now

WASHINGTON — The good news is that Kirk Cousins and Washington Redskins could still come to terms on a long-term contract. The bad news is that it may have to wait until after the 2017 season.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the following, as Monday’s deadline approaches for a long-term deal on the team’s current franchise tag for the upcoming season:

Kirk Cousins is not expected to sign a long-term deal by Monday’s deadline, but is open to doing deal with team after season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2017

If this proves true, Cousins will play the 2017 season on a fully-guaranteed $23,943,600 contract. The day after the season ends, he and the team will have a chance to negotiate a long-term deal.

Now, the transition tag after this season for Kirk Cousins will be $28,732,320, the franchise tag $34,478,784.

He's getting paid, somewhere. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2017

According to Schefter’s sources, recent negotiations between the team brass and Cousins’ agent have been “a positive, constructive tone,” but the source, likely from the team side, points the finger at Cousins for not wanting to get a deal done at this time.

This should come as no surprise. The Redskins could have locked Cousins into a long-term deal at any time before now, dating back to when he took over from Robert Griffin III in the 2014 season. Former general manager Scot McCloughan is rumored to have preferred this path, but did not have the support of team president Bruce Allen or owner Dan Snyder.

Now, Cousins will likely become the first quarterback in NFL history to play consecutive seasons on the franchise tag, giving him unprecedented leverage in negotiations, if he continues to play well.

Schefter acknowledges that the team could try a last-minute Hail Mary to close the gap on a long-term deal, but it’s likely that D.C. has at least nine more months of “will he or won’t he” speculation on Cousins’ contract.

