Anthony Rendon Doesn’t Need Your All-Star Game

July 16, 2017 10:07 PM By Brian Tinsman
Filed Under: Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — If Anthony Rendon is still upset about being snubbed in the final vote for the All-Star game, he has a very productive way of showing it.

Rather than sulk on the bench, he put on a clinic this weekend, punishing the Cincinnati Reds in the first series back from the break.

Overall, he went 7-for-11 against the Reds, collecting nine RBI and scoring four runs in three multi-hit games.  This continues a hot streak for Rendon from before the break, where he has reached base safely in 14 of his last 19 plate appearances.

Rendon was front and center for a dominant sweep of the Reds, including a pair of double-digit run performances on Saturday and Sunday. After hitting his 20th home run of the season on Sunday, he sits just one short of his career-high for a season:

The @Nationals Twitter account was so pleased with his performance that they touched off a bit of a debate with the Colorado Rockies, who were clobbering the New York Mets on Sunday. Here is their Twitter exchange:

Regardless of who is better, the Nationals will certainly take Rendon’s production at a time when he could rightfully feel scorned. This is a Nationals team that seeems to be focusing on the team goals even at a time when individuals are thriving in the limelight.

 

