Nationals Release Francisco Rodriguez in String of Roster Moves

The Nationals made a string of roster moves as they emerged from the All-Star break this week.

Right-handed pitcher Joe Ross headlined the activity after being placed on the 10-day disabled list (right elbow sprain) on Friday. Right-handed relievers Austin Adams and Trevor Gott were recalled from Syracuse.

Sammy Solis, who’s allowed eight runs in four appearances — over three innings pitched — since returning from the disabled list on July 1 (elbow), was optioned to Class-AAA Syracuse on Thursday. In six appearances prior to his stint on the DL, Solis had allowed four runs over four-and-one-third innings for an 8.31 ERA. He has a 14.73 ERA overall with a .400 opponents’ batting average against.

The Nationals also released veteran reliever Francisco Rodriguez, whom they signed to a minor-league deal a little over two weeks ago, according to Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post.

