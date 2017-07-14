Danny Rouhier’s Cakes Impression

Danny Rouhier unveiled his impression of Johnny ‘Cakes’ Auville of The Sports Junkies on Friday.

While it sure sounded like Rouhier just rolled this one out off the top of the dome, knowing Danny personally, he’s probably secretly been laboring on the impression for months behind the scenes, carefully self-editing until he feels it’s been absolutely perfected for air.

Which means it’s ready to be judged; let us know what you think.

But, before you vote, please understand Danny will be emotionally crushed by any negative feedback. It may even ruin his weekend.