Danny Rouhier’s Cakes Impression

July 14, 2017 1:48 PM By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Cakes, Cakes Danny Rouhier, Danny Rouhier, John Auville

Danny Rouhier unveiled his impression of Johnny ‘Cakes’ Auville of The Sports Junkies on Friday.

While it sure sounded like Rouhier just rolled this one out off the top of the dome, knowing Danny personally, he’s probably secretly been laboring on the impression for months behind the scenes, carefully self-editing until he feels it’s been absolutely perfected for air.

Which means it’s ready to be judged; let us know what you think.

But, before you vote, please understand Danny will be emotionally crushed by any negative feedback. It may even ruin his weekend.

More from Chris Lingebach
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

Listen